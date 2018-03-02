Gloucester worried for the flooding to come with later high tide

GLOUCESTER, Mass. (WHDH) — Residents in Gloucester said Friday’s flooding is bad but only a preview for what will come with high tide later in the evening.

Many residents told 7News they felt Friday’s storm was a repeat of the one they had Jan. 4 that also brought severe flooding.

The athletic fields at #Gloucester High School are flooded, similar to the Jan 4th storm. This will likely get much, much worse in about 9 hours. #7News pic.twitter.com/XnzId2iuAG — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) March 2, 2018

After high tide on Friday at around noon, streets flooded along with many backyards. Residents pumping water out of their flooded basements said they were worried about what would happen later Friday, especially for the high tide at midnight.

Salt marshes are overflowing along Western Ave in #Gloucester. Some of this water now seeping into peoples' basements. #7News pic.twitter.com/xryw9mYEwJ — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) March 2, 2018

