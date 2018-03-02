Gloucester worried for the flooding to come with later high tides

GLOUCESTER, Mass. (WHDH) — Residents in Gloucester said Friday’s flooding is bad but only a preview for what will come water high tides later in the evening.
Many residents told 7News they felt Friday’s storm was a repeat of the one they had Jan. 4 that also brought severe flooding.
After high tide on Friday at around noon, streets flooded along with many backyards. Residents pumping water out of their flooded basements said they were worried about what would happen later Friday, especially for the high tide at midnight.
