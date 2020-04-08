‘Glove up, mask up’: Julian Edelman urges public to stay safe, says Boston will bounce back from coronavirus pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - New England Patriots star Julian Edelman recently recorded a video message, urging the public to stay safe during the coronavirus outbreak, while assuring Bostonians that the “city built on comebacks” will bounce back from this horrific pandemic.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh tweeted a video of Edelman’s message, thanking him for rooting for Boston — a city that has seen more than 2,287 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 25 deaths since the outbreak.

“Boston is a city built on comebacks and we’re going to come back from this but there are crucial things we have to do to come back from this and that’s staying inside, and being safe, and social distancing. You know, it’s a necessary thing,” Edelman said.

On Sunday, Walsh recommended a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, in addition to urging Bostonians to wear face coverings whenever they go outside. Those recommendations took effect on Monday.

“If you do go outside for your grocery or anything, glove up, mask up, safe up,” Edelman said as he put on blue gloves and a face covering. “Stay healthy, stay safe, and stay inside.”

Edelman’s full message reads as follows:

Boston, Julian Edelman here, and I know this is a crazy surreal time, something that we’ve never really experienced in our lifetime, you know with spring coming up. We’re so used to having Patriots Day, Marathon Monday, opening day, St. Patrick’s Day, Easter, Passover. We have all these crazy awesome events that we have to adjust to and we have to do differently because of the circumstances were under. But as Mayor Marty, my guy, Marty Walsh always says, you know Boston is a city built on comebacks and we’re going to come back from this but there are crucial things we have to do to come back from this and that’s staying inside, and being safe, and social distancing. You know, it’s a necessary thing. You know, I honestly want to say, thank you to the people that are putting their neck on the line out there, you know, the medical pros, our police departments, our fire departments, people that are delivering food, all these people. It’s crazy to see how we all are coming together to work together because of these circumstances and we have to continue to do that. You know, as they say, the same going around stay safe. Whoa, stay healthy. Stay safe. Stay inside. But if you do go outside for your grocery or anything, glove up, mask up, safe up, and like they say: stay healthy, stay safe, and stay inside.

“Boston is a city built on comebacks and we’re going to come back from this.” – @Edelman11. Thank you Julian for #rootingforboston and for urging us to “stay healthy, stay safe and stay inside”. pic.twitter.com/etIET2563e — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) April 8, 2020

