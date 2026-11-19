BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston celebrated the historic relighting of the iconic CITGO Sign after its relocation and renovation, as well as the completion of the Kenmore Square redevelopment on Beacon Street Thursday night.

The CITGO Sign was dismantled and moved in May 2026 as part of an $8 million, federally approved project before it was methodically rebuilt 30 feet higher and 120 feet to the east of its original position, dating back to 1965. The team from CITGO and Suffolk Construction said its new location allows a better view of the sign from Kenmore Square, letting everyone get a clear look at the Commonwealth’s only federally landmarked sign.

The City held a free, public event Thursday night to welcome the relighting of the red, white, and blue sign. Residents, elected officials, community partners, and CITGO leaders were serenaded with musical performances by the Boston University Pep Band and the Berklee College of Music House Band, and confetti filled the air after the lights were turned on.

“It was terrific. It was a lovely evening, gorgeous night here in Boston and an iconic sign. It just couldn’t be any better,” said John Szum, a Boston resident.

Arthur King, the original artist and designer of the sign in 1965, was also in attendance to watch it come back to life. The Massachusetts-native and Pittsfield resident waved to the crowd and received a massive round of applause.

“Generations of Bostonians are reminded that when we see this light, we know we’re home,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

The sign also serves as a landmark for Red Sox fans, and for Boston Marathon runners as they approach the finish line.

“From a marathoner’s perspective, coming down Beacon Street, right here, when you reach it, it’s welcoming you. It speaks to marathoners. It calls them, it cheers them,” said Jack Fleming, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Boston Athletic Association.

Shaydon Smith, the construction Superintendent for Suffolk Construction, said he had been excitedly awaiting the moment they could bring the sign back to life in the Boston skyline.

“I know that I’ll remember it for the rest of my life. Our whole team will,” Smith said.

The City said it hopes the CITGO sign will now last for generations to come.

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