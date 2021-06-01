CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A new immersive experience in Cambridge is saving people from boredom one selfie at a time.

Go Pixel Yourself at CambridgeSide Galleria Mall features 13 themed rooms and 9 million pixels that create multi-dimensional, immersive experiences.

There is also innovative camera and motion-activated technology to capture the moments through photos and videos.

John Carter created Go Pixel Yourself for people to enjoy following a challenging year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“People are laughing, ya know. They’re being rock stars. They’re being comedians,” he said. “It does bring stuff out of people.”

Carter says some of the best parts of the instillation are the pieces of artwork, including a $120,000 couch made out of quarters.

“I had a guy come through who said, ‘Ya know, I really hate social media but my girlfriend dragged me to this, but this is awesome.'”

For those who do love social media, all the pictures and videos get sent straight to the visitor’s phone.

The entire experience is $30 a person and is open Friday through Sunday.

Tickets can be purchased online.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)