GREENVILLE, N.C. (WHDH) — A goat has been placed on house arrest after trying to break into a home in Greenville, North Carolina on Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a possible breaking and entering in the 100 block of S Rotary Street found Billy the goat hanging out around the windows of a house, according to Greenville police.

They jokingly wrote on Facebook that Billy was arrested and was no longer a threat.

He was later picked up by his owner to finish his sentence in house arrest, police said.

