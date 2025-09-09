METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Goats tackled a potentially itchy issue in Methuen!

Last week, the city hired a team of hungry goats to get rid of poison ivy plants that were growing along walkways at the Comprehensive Grammar School.

The mayor of Methuen praised their work.

“The results are outstanding. The goats did a great job,” said Mayor DJ Beauregard. “The response was fantastic, folks are hungry for new, creative, and innovative ideas.”

Mayor Beauregard said the city initially tried trimming the plant, and using chemicals to attack it, but it would not go away.

When all else failed, they turned to a Georgetown Farm’s goat rental service called Goats to Go.

The hungry animals ate all of the poison ivy, clearing the pathway for students, however the root of the problem still remains.

“The goats are great, but they’re not going to eat the roots and that’s ultimately the issue when it comes to poison ivy is you wanna get at the roots,” Mayor Beauregard said.

The mayor said he eventually plans to bring the goats back to finish off those roots.

