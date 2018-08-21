NEW YORK (WHDH) - Rats are common critters seen walking along subway tracks but one unusual animal prompted train delays in Brooklyn.

Two goats roamed the aboveground tracks Monday between Hamilton Parkway and New Utrecht Ave. stations, Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials said.

Officials used tranquilizer darts to subdue the goats before taking them to animal care and control.

