Two goats on the railroad tracks in Brooklyn. Courtesy NYCT.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WHDH) — A pair of wayward goats are being accused of being very “baaaaad boys” after they were spotted on NYCT Subway tracks Monday.

In a post on the organization’s Twitter page, two goats can be seen roaming along the N line tracks in Brooklyn.

The goats, which did not affect service, remain on the loose.

Two very baaaaad boys. pic.twitter.com/3fcb9QCxGh — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) August 20, 2018

A new one for us (we think): Two goats are roaming along the N line tracks in Brooklyn. They’re safe and not currently affecting service, but they are on the run. We’ll keep you posted. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) August 20, 2018

