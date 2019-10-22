Gobble gobble, we accept you: Reading residents embrace Limpy the turkey

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A wild turkey with a faulty drumstick is the most popular bird in Reading.

‘Limpy’ the turkey, named for the way he hobbles around the town, does whatever he wants, whenever he wants.

“He doesn’t let anyone bother him and he does what he wants to do. And he’s got his signature limp so we definitely know it’s him,” said Kristen LaChance, who created a Facebook page for the bird that got more than 2,000 members in less than a week.

The site also has a map of Limpy sightings so people can report on his favorite hangouts. A lot of time, that’s the middle of the road.

“He’s famous for going after buses and like town trucks….He will follow alongside the trucks and peck at all the tires,” LaChance said. “He likes to be in the middle of the street. I think that’s his favorite spot.”

“Over the weekend he gave the state police a run for their money, he just kept running and running around the car trying to get him out of the street,” LaChance said.

LaChance’s site sells Limpy T-shirts, sweatshirts and magnets for $5 each, with all proceeds going to the Reading Food Pantry. She said the jaywalking bird has united the town.

“There’s a lot of politics and town drama, I think it kind of brought everyone together on a more humorous level,” LaChance said. “It’s just so light and fun to follow him.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)