BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on October 8, leaving a woman with life altering injuries.

Shawn Walker, 24, will be arraigned in Roxbury Court on Thursday.

Officials said surveillance video shows Walker firing up to 20 bullets outside of a Roxbury pizza shop.

A woman was walking with her boyfriend at the time and was struck by a stray bullet, officials said. The woman was left paralyzed.

“In my head, I’m like, ‘God, please don’t let me die,'” Aleyah Fernandez said, who was the victim in the shooting. “Because I’ve never had, like, an experience like that.”

“A completely innocent bystander was walking by with her boyfriend and was struck in the back,” said one prosecutor. “My understanding is she was struck in the spine and the prognosis is that she will be paralyzed from the waist down.”

“I don’t want this to be the reason my life ends,” Fernandez said. “My body felt like it was tingling and it was numb. I couldn’t move anything and I passed out for the fist couple of minutes because of the impact when I first fell onto the floor.”

Despite her injuries, Fernandez is staying strong during this trying time.

“I feel like I was the right person for this to happen to,” Fernandez said. “So I can tell my story, and people can see how this affects people in our community.”

“It does feel like a bad dream, but, this is a major setback for a major comeback,” Fernandez said. “And I know I’m strong enough for that.”

Walker is being held without bail.

