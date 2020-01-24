‘God, please let me have had a green arrow’: Driver in fatal Holy Cross van crash turned into oncoming traffic, police say

VERO BEACH, Fla. (WHDH) — The head coach of women’s rowing at Holy Cross who was behind the wheel of the team’s van when it collided with a pickup truck in Florida earlier this month, leaving Grace Rett dead, reportedly told police at the scene, “God, please let me have had a green arrow.”

Coach Patrick Diggins was driving the team’s van through Vero Beach near the Barber Bridge on the morning of Jan. 15 when he apparently pulled out into oncoming traffic and slammed head-on into a red Dodge Ram truck, a crash report indicated.

Rett, who was in cardiac arrest following the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene. Diggins and 10 of Rett’s teammates had to be pulled from the wreckage. The pickup truck driver, Ronald Wolf, was also hurt.

Diggins did not give a statement at the scene but he made “multiple spontaneous utterances,” according to police.

“Please let me have had a green light. Did I have a green arrow? God, please let me have had a green arrow,” Diggins reportedly stated.

While speaking with police, Wolf said he observed the Holy Cross van in the turn lane to head east over the bridge. He added that Diggins “appeared to be looking down and not looking at the roadway” before he pulled out in front of his truck, according to the report.

Wolf also claimed that he had a green light heading north at the time of the crash.

Multiple witnesses at the scene reportedly told police that they watched the van turn into oncoming traffic. They all stated that the lights were green but the green turn arrow was not illuminated.

Rowers Maegan Moriarty, Paige Cohen, Anne Comcowich, Maggie O’Leary, Bianca McIver, and Hannah Strom were all hospitalized following the crash. Some of them have since been released from the hospital.

Rett was a 20-year-old sophomore from Uxbridge. She had recently set the world record for indoor rowing for her age group by rowing 237.55 miles in 62 hours.

Holy Cross Dean of Students Michele Murray described Rett “a light to all who knew her.”

Charges have not been filed in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)