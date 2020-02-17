‘God put me in the right place’: Randolph woman recalls finding kidnapped girl

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Randolph woman who found a 5-year-old who had been kidnapped in Boston earlier Monday said she thinks a higher power put her in the right place at the right time to help the little girl.

The girl was in a car that was stolen from in front of a Dorchester restaurant shortly before 4 p.m., police said. When a woman living on Powdrell Avenue in Randolph left to run an errand, she saw a little girl on the street and called her daughter, who was back inside the house, to check on her.

Monique Brown, a former Boston Public Schools teacher, said she rushed outside and found the girl wearing a winter jacket and gloves, playing a videogame on her phone and crying.

“She was really scared, she kept saying she just wanted her daddy,” Brown said.

Police called the same phone the girl was playing a game on and Brown directed them to the street.

“Being there for people is what I do,” Brown said. “I am not a hero, God just put me in the right place at the right time.”

Police are still searching for the car, a silver 2007 Honda Accord with dark tinted windows and a Massachusetts license plate of US117D.

