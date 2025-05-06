MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Toyota crashed into several parked vehicles outside a Market Basket in Manchester, N.H., Tuesday morning, police said.

At around 9:20 a.m., officers responded to the parking lot of 460 Elm St. for reports of a motor vehicle crash, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Upon arrival, emergency crews determined a 2024 electric Toyota Highlander had entered the parking lot at high speed and crashed into five parked cars, police said.

A child was in one of the parked vehicles, but no injuries were reported, authorities said.

The driver of the Toyota, Fiordaliz Lopez,50, told police her vehicle accelerated out of control due to mechanical failure.

“I said okay, this is the last [day] of my life, because this car is gonna end up somewhere, the car’s gonna hit somebody,” said Lopez. “I was so worried.”

Lopez said she was driving her car to work when her brakes failed.

“People were screaming at me, ‘Are you feeling okay?’ Trying to break the window to get me out there,” said Lopez.

One witness, Joshua Richey, said he helped the driver get out of the wreckage of her car. He described the moments he saw the vehicle speed through the plaza.

“This lady said her brakes did not work, so she was trying to tap them, tap them, tap them, but as you can see, she got airborne, pushed another car. I’m saying she was going at least 40,” Richey said.

“God saved me today, that’s the only thing I can say,” said Lopez.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)