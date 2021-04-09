‘God told me he was a lizard’: Man facing murder charge after allegedly killing brother with sword

(WHDH) — A man accused of murdering his brother with a four-foot-long sword reportedly called 911 after the incident and told a dispatcher, “God told me he was a lizard.”

Buckey Wolfe, 26, of Seattle, is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of his brother, James Wolfe, the Seattle Times reported.

Buckey called 911 around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday and told the dispatcher that he had killed his brother because he thought he was a lizard, adding, “Kill me, kill me, I can’t live in this reality,” charging documents obtained by the news outlet indicated.

During an interview with police, Buckey told homicide detectives “that their eyes and mouths were changing and asked if they could see lizards in the room,” according to the documents.

Social media posts suggest Buckey suffers from severe mental health issues, prosecutors said.

He was ordered held in lieu of $1 million bail during a court appearance on Monday.

An investigation remains ongoing.

