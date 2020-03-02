‘God wanted us to meet each other’: Sisters separated for 6 decades meet in emotional reunion

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston woman took the trip of a lifetime for a family reunion six decades in the making, to meet the sister she never knew existed.

Carolyn Conery spent years trying to track down her birth family but came up against a major roadblock when she found out that her adoption records were sealed.

“You feel like you’re solving the puzzle,” Conery said.

This roadblock made it much harder for her to make progress in her search so, she turned to DNA testing services to try and piece together the story of her past on her own.

It was through these services she was able to contact her biological sister Gail Prasnicki living in North Carolina.

Prasnicki’s mother, who died 20-years-ago, told her that she had given up a baby for adoption but Prasnicki had no luck finding her.

That is until Conery sent her a message, boarded a plane and flew hundreds of miles to remedy that.

“I think God wanted us to meet each other,” Conery told Prasnicki.

Their reunion comes at a special time for both sisters.

A third sister recently passed away in December leaving Prasnicki with what she described as a big hole in her heart.

“There’s such a big hole in my heart and you stepped in and took some of that away,” Prasnicki told Conery.

Though they did not grow up together, the two have bonded in ways that only sisters can.

“She talks as much as me as fast as me and as loud as me and they’re like ‘no way’ and I go ‘uh-huh!” Prasnicki explained.

The two have planned to spend a week together catching up on a lifetime of memories.

