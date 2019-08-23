Goffstown, NH police investigating after ‘incendiary device’ found on side of road

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Goffstown, New Hampshire after police say they found an incendiary device on the side of Route 114 on Thursday.

An officer who spotted what looked like a package on the side of Route 114 near Mast Road about 2:30 p.m. determined it was two cylindrical items wrapped together with black electrical tape, according to police.

The device was contained and transported to a safe location, where it was rendered safe.

Anyone with information about the device is asked to call Goffstown police at 603-497-4858.

