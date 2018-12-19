GoFundMe launched by disabled veteran to fund Trump’s border wall surpasses $1M

(WHDH) — A GoFundMe page launched by a disabled Air Force veteran to raise money for President Donald Trump’s U.S.-Mexico border wall is quickly gaining steam.

Brian Kolfage, a triple amputee who was wounded while serving in Iraq in 2004, has raised more than $1 million in just two days. He’s set a fundraising goal of $1 billion.

“If the 63 million people who voted for Trump each pledge $80, we can build the wall,” Kolfage wrote.

Trump had previously asked for $5 billion in funding to build the border wall while threatening a government shutdown before backing off his demand.

Kolfage said that he hopes the money raised “will jumpstart things” and “be less money Trump has to secure from our politicians.”

Kolfage explained on his website that he was permanently injured when a rocket shell exploded near Balad Air Base.

He said he hopes Americans contribute to his fundraiser and spread the word because “Democrats are going to stall” Trump’s efforts.

