GoFundMe launched by disabled veteran to fund Trump’s border wall surpasses $20M

(WHDH) — A GoFundMe page launched by a disabled Air Force veteran to raise money for President Trump’s U.S.-Mexico border wall has raised more than $20 million in less than a month.

Brian Kolfage, a triple amputee who was wounded while serving in Iraq in 2004, has received thousands of donations totaling $20,132,662 since Dec. 16.

Kolfage has set up a fundraising goal of $1 billion to help pay for a physical barrier along the southern border.

Trump is demanding $5 billion in funding to build the border wall due to what he calls a crisis of drugs and crime. Kolfage said that he hopes the money raised “will jumpstart things” and “be less money Trump has to secure from our politicians.”

After Democrats refused Trump’s request for wall funding in December, he opted to shut down the government. The partial shutdown will set a record on Saturday, stretching beyond a 21-day closure that ended during President Bill Clinton’s administration.

Trump said he is edging closer to declaring a national emergency to fund the long-promised border wall.

Kolfage explained on his website that he was permanently injured when a rocket shell exploded near Balad Air Base.

