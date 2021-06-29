WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Actors Jon Hamm and John Slattery were spotted shooting scenes for a new movie outside a café in Worcester Tuesday.

Cicero’s Café was transformed into a Hollywood movie set for the upcoming film “Confess, Fletch” which harkens back to the popular 80s franchise.

The cast and crew spent the earlier part of the day in the area shooting scenes at the Mercantile Center at the Telegram and Gazette offices.

Those who live in the area say they were excited to see the stars.

“I think it’s pretty cool I work like right next to where they shot it so I think it’s really cool to see everyone walk by with like all their trucks and stuff,” said Selena Nguyen.

“Confess, Fletch” is the second book in the Fletch book series, and it will be the third film after 1985’s “Fletch” and 1989’s “Fletch Lives” starring Chevy Chase.

There has been no word on when the movie will be released, but people in Worcester said it is nice to see some lights, camera, action in town.

“It’s pretty exciting you know I mean it get Worcester on the map,” said Martin Roman who lives nearby.

The shoot will be in and around the Boston area for at least the next six weeks.

