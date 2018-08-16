Golden retriever comforts scared, emaciated rescue horse with gentle cuddles

(WHDH) — A pair of unlikely friends have won the hearts of hundreds of thousands of people on the internet after an adorable video of them bonding surfaced on Facebook

The video, shared by Carolina Equine Rescue & Assistance, shows a three-year-old golden retriever, named Molly, cuddling with rescue horse Sammy.

“Molly loves everyone including all the animals we have on the farm,” the post said. “She especially loves the minis. She can reach them much easier.”

Sammy was “scared” and “nothing but skin and bones” when he arrived at the shelter, according to officials. Molly immediately offered him comfort and support.

The video has been shared over 12,000 times and has nearly 600,000 views.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)