(WHDH) — A golden retriever who went missing for more than two weeks was found swimming in a bay in New Jersey on Tuesday morning.

Troopers Ryan Koehler and Vincent Ferdinandi were preparing for their shift when they got dispatched to Barnegat Bay for a report of a dog swimming.

They responded in a vessel and located the dog, named Chunk, swimming in the area of the Mantoloking Bridge.

Chunk had been reported missing out of Brick, N.J. on June 6.

The trooper brought Chunk back to shore and reunited him with his owners.

