FRANCONIA, N.H. (WHDH) - A 7-year-old golden retriever was rescued from the White Mountains in New Hampshire Monday after becoming exhausted while on a hike with his owner and another dog.

At around 3:30 p.m., the NH Paw Rescue volunteer group was notified by the Appalachian Mountain Club about a 110-pound dog named Crosby in need of assistance on Franconia Ridge, according to the rescue group.

Crosby’s owner noticed he was slowing down and taking longer breaks about five miles into a nine-mile hike on the Old Bridle Path, the rescue group said.

The group rested at the AMC’s Greenleaf Hut before hiking almost one mile down the path, NH Paw Rescue said. At 3,250 feet, Crosby stopped hiking due to exhaustion and soft tissue damage on his paw pads.

Other hikers helped carry Crosby down to 2,060 feet while rescue volunteers hiked up to their location, the group said in a statement. The whole team arrived at 6:30 p.m. and loaded Crosby into a litter.

NH Paw Rescue volunteers brought the canine down to the trailhead, getting there around 7:15 p.m. Crosby’s paws were bandaged and covered by booties and his owner took him home, the group said. The owner planned to take him to a veterinarian.

The volunteer group recommends bringing a dog rescue harness and dog first-aid supplies when hiking with pets. In addition, hikers should check their dogs’ paw pads frequently for any damage, NH Paw Rescue said.

“Be conservative with your dog’s hiking ability, especially with larger and older dogs. Stay on easy/moderate terrain until you and your dog have more experience,” the group said in a statement.

Owners should also be cautious while hiking with dogs in warm weather, according to the rescue group.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)