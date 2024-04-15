ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of golden retrievers gathered on Boston Common Sunday ahead of the Boston Marathon, showing their spirit with bandanas decorating their necks and flags held in their mouths.

The “Golden Strong” event, which raises money for canine cancer research, was created in honor of Spencer, a golden retriever who won people’s hearts greeting runners on the Boston Marathon route.

Spencer and his sister Penny lost their battles to cancer in 2023, but Spencer’s legacy lives on. Spencer’s owners’ new puppy, Jimmy, will be along the race route in front of a new statue unveiled in honor of Spencer in Ashland.

Jimmy has been practicing holding flags in his mouth, taking the reins from his older brother.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)