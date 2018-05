A burning golf cart at Ridders Country Club in Whitman. Courtesy Whitman Fire Department.

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A golf cart went up in flames at a country club in Whitman Thursday morning.

A photo of the engulfed cart spewing a large cloud of smoke into the sky was posted on the Whitman Fire Department’s Twitter page.

Golf cart fire this am at Ridders Country Club pic.twitter.com/5jdfHoCg2h — Whitman Fire (@TJGC1) May 17, 2018

