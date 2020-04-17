READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A golf club in Reading went up in flames early Friday morning.

Crews responding to a reported fire at the Meadow Brook Golf Club on Grove Street before 4 a.m. found large flames and smoke coming from the building.

There were no reported injuries but the Reading fire captain says the building is a total loss.

The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)