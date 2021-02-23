Golf legend Tiger Woods injured in rollover crash in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WHDH) — PGA Golf Legend Tiger Woods has been hospitalized after being injured in a rollover crash in Los Angeles on Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported rollover crash on the border of Rolling Hills Estate and Rancho Palos Verdes around 7 a.m. determined the vehicle was heading northbound on Hawthorn Boulevard when it crashed at Blackhorse Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Office.

The driver, later identified as Eldrick “Tiger” Woods, was extricated from the vehicle using the Jaws of Life and taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)