Golfers capture video of giant crocodile strolling across course

(WHDH) — Golfers recently captured video that showed a gigantic crocodile roaming across the course as they looked on from just feet away.

The semiaquatic reptile was spotted on a course in Key Biscayne, Florida, this week.

The video showed the crocodile walking in the direction of two ducks near a putting green.

The golfers say the crocodile ultimately left the ducks alone and walked into a nearby pond.

