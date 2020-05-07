Golfers continue push for Baker to reopen courses with Mass. among 2 states still enforcing statewide ban

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Golfers in Massachusetts are hoping that Gov. Charlie Baker allows them to tee off in the near future.

Golf is currently restricted in the Bay State under Baker’s ban of non-essential businesses, which currently lasts through May 18.

Massachusetts and New Hampshire are the only states in the country still enforcing a statewide ban on golf; however, the Granite State plans to reopen courses Monday.

Golfers in Vermont began hitting the greens again on Thursday with a limit of 10 people in a group.

“We’ve been talking to our colleagues around the Northeast region about their policies and practices and are incorporating that into our decision making as well,” Baker said during a press conference at Gillette Stadium Wednesday.

The Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance is urging the governor to open up the courses.

“Governor Baker needs to put his faith in the people of Massachusetts to be able to safely enjoy these essential outdoor recreational activities,” the organization said in a statement.

Wachusett Country Club posted a video demonstrating an “EZ-lift” ball retrieval system to keep people from touching the greens.

Two courses owned by the country club have listed tee times available as early as tomorrow.

The Alliance of Massachusetts Golf Organizations, which has been working since March for golf to be deemed essential, has a warning for golf courses considering reopening before the governor’s OK.

“Opening courses for play or trespassing on property to play will only hinder our progress and the decision-making process ahead,” they said in a statement. “We urge all facilities and golfers to abide by the regulations and remain patient for a decision and direction from the re-opening advisory board.”

