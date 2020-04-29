Golfers in Mass. won’t be able to tee it up until non-essential businesses get the OK to reopen

BOSTON (WHDH) - Golfers in Massachusetts will not be able to tee it up until the state gives non-essential businesses the OK to reopen.

On Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker extended the closure of all non-essential businesses, including golf courses, until at least May 18 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Courses across the Bay State have been deserted since the beginning of the outbreak in March and they will remain empty for at least two-and-a-half more weeks, leaving golfers with nothing to do but wait as the weather warms up.

Jesse Menachem, executive director of Mass. Golf, says he has been taking endless phone calls from golfers who are anxious to hit the links and get their seasons underway.

“We feel we can be compared to hiking, to biking, and to walking that’s currently allowed, and give residents of Massachusetts another outlet to exercise and be healthy,” said Menachem, whose non-profit organization has more than 85,000 members.

Menachem wants Baker to reopen golf courses before May 18. He feels the game can be played safely with social distancing practices that are being followed in other states where golf is permitted.

Menachem says golfers can pay online, refrain from congregating before and after rounds, and wait longer between tee times.

RELATED: Coronavirus hospitalizations not falling at ‘consistent rate,’ moving too quick could ‘create another outbreak’

“We also suggest if carts are permitted, they are restricted to one golfer per golf cart,” Menachem said.

Baker pondered the idea of opening golf courses to walkers on Wednesday but stopped short of giving the green light to golfers.

“I’m going to try to leave most of the decisions of safe openings to the work that’s being done by the reopening advisory board,” Baker said during a news conference on the State House.

Menachem says he knows for a fact that Bay State golfers are filling out tee sheets in Connecticut and New York.

“If we can open up golf courses in Massachusetts, it’s going to avoid that and allow our businesses to thrive, and allow people to stay safe within our borders,” Menachem said.

Mass. Golf has been in touch with state officials and is working to convince them to reopen the courses sooner rather than later.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)