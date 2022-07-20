METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Golfers took to the green Wednesday, braving temperatures in the 90s to play a round.

“It’s wicked warm!” one golfer at Hickory Hill Golf Course in Methuen said.

One golfer, Marty Pastman, embedded a portable fan in the windshield of his cart to stay cool.

“You golf in any type of weather,” said Rick Kirkman. “Rain, a little bit of snow even out here, sleet, warm weather, cold weather. If you love it, you come out.”

“For the love of golf, man,” said Joe Ortega. “We’re out here three or four times a week. We like to tee it up early.”

After a long, cold winter, golfers are happy to withstand a little heat.

Golfers say staying hydrated is the key to making it through a long game.

