WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Grief-stricken family members have identified the mother and daughter who were fatally shot in Worcester on Tuesday afternoon as police continue to search for the shooter.

Calling them “beautiful people” who were “gone way too soon,” Tyrae Sims identified the victims as his relatives, Chasity Nuñez and her 11-year-old daughter, Zella.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at the intersection of Englewood Avenue and Lisbon Street around 3 p.m. Tuesday found two female gunshot victims inside a parked vehicle. Both had suffered serious injuries and were transported to an area hospital.

Worcester Police confirmed the victims were identified as a mother and her daughter and that both were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

