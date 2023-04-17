A four-year-old, emaciated dog found in Cotuit has been making steady progress and will soon be up for adoption, according to the Animal Rescue League.

The canine, dubbed “Little Man” by officials, was brought to ARL’s Brewster facility after a local at Mariner Circle contacted Barnstable Animal Control to report a dog seen around the neighborhood that did not appear to be owned by anyone.

In a news release, ARL Media Relations Manager Mike DeFina said Little Man was likely abandoned and had no collar or ID tags when he was found.

“Little Man was likely abandoned, and when he was found he was underweight to the point of emaciation, ravenously hungry, and had a very dirty and unkempt coat,” DeFina stated. “During his seven-day stray wait period an owner of the dog did not come forward, and after spending a couple of weeks with Barnstable Animal Control, he was brought to ARL’s Brewster facility where he as undergone a veterinary exam and is scheduled to be neutered before being made available for adoption.”

DeFina added that since arriving, Little Man had put on at least five pounds. The spokesperson described the dog as being “incredibly friendly” and “well-mannered,” in addition to loving the attention he had been receiving.

“ARL thanks Barnstable Animal Control for rescuing this animal in need and is looking forward to finding Little Man the home and family he truly deserves,” DeFina said.

The news release noted that while not yet up for adoption, officials anticipate Little Man’s status changing “later this week.”