‘Good from far but far from good’: NH driver caught with fake inspection sticker

DANBURY, N.H. (WHDH) - Danbury, New Hampshire police have a warning for aspiring artists who are using their skills to update their state-issued inspection stickers.

“Good from far but far from good,” police wrote in a post on Facebook that featured an image of a crudely hand-drawn inspection sticker that an officer allegedly found on the windshield of a vehicle near Route 104 and Route 4 on Monday.

“The vehicle was stopped and the driver and artist was given a future court date,” the post read. “Please keep your art away from state-issued documents.”

