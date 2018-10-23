Good luck charm? 3 rainbows show up over Fenway

BOSTON (AP) — A trio of gorgeous rainbows showed up over Fenway Park ahead of Game 1 of the World Series. There were two beyond the Green Monster, and another brilliant ‘bow far past the right-field stands.

A good omen for Boston? Well, there was a wonderful rainbow over Fenway in 2013 while the Red Sox worked out a day before the World Series. They went on to beat St. Louis in six games.

The rain has stopped, and a few players from both the Red Sox and Dodgers trickled into the outfield to limber up.

The view from Fenway Park. A rainbow after the pre World Series rain shower. Game one still on! #7News pic.twitter.com/J4NaY9h7oo — Byron Barnett (@Byron_Barnett) October 23, 2018

A #WorldSeries at the end of this rainbow. pic.twitter.com/DQaG2nGngW — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 23, 2018

