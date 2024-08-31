(WHDH) — Good Morning Football Overtime is now airing weekdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on CW56.

From the die-hards to the casual spectators, GMFB Overtime has a little something for every type of football fan.

“You might laugh and shake your head at us, I do that often with my co-hosts, but you’re not going to roll your eyes or feel overwhelmed,” said host Jamie Erdahl. “So, if you’re new to the NFL … we welcome you here, we want to learn together and grow together, football is fun or us, we don’t fight about it, we don’t yell about football, we just love the game so much we want to talk about it.”

When asked b 7NEWS about the upcoming New England Patriots season and the quarterback competition between Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye, Erdahl said, “I specifically want to say to Drake Maye, if you can survive in New England and if you can hang and win and learn and be great, you’re going to be fine.”

GMFB will begin airing on Monday, Sept. 2.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)