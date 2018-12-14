Good Samaritan credited with helping rescue man pinned under car in Beverly

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are crediting a Good Samaritan with helping to rescue a man whose sneaker got pinned underneath a wheel well last weekend in Beverly.

Beverly Police Officer Dave Gagnon pulled over on Elliott Street Sunday night to provide light to a driver who was changing a tire. Then, the car jack malfunctioned.

“I heard him yelling for help,” Gagnon said. “You just kind of spring into action.”

When the tire fell onto the man’s ankle, he needed an ambulance. That’s when Officer John Vitale showed up.

“Officer Gagnon was trying to lift the car by himself. That’s when I realized that’s my turn to step in and help try, but we tried for a good couple of minutes, but it obviously wasn’t working just the two of us,” Vitale said.

Shortly after, a worker selling Christmas trees across the street went on break, putting him in the right place at the right time to offer a hand.

“I went over there, grabbed the corner of it, and we all lifted it up and he got his foot out,” Stephen Martin said.

The officers say he’s the real savior in this story.

“He’s a regular citizen with no obligation to help,” Vitale said. “It’s our job to do that for him. He doesn’t have to get involved. He doesn’t have to risk hurting himself.”

But he did and that made all the difference.

The worker’s father, Bob, was beaming with pride.

“Thank God he has a lot of strength and was able to help out and for that, I’m very proud,” he said.

