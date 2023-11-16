BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is being credited with helping rescue a woman after her SUV ended up in a lake in Bridgewater on Thursday.

Speaking with 7NEWS, Nick Guerrero described how he made his way into Lake Nippenicket after seeing the vehicle dozens of feet out in the water.

People living nearby said it was around 7:45 a.m. when the SUV appeared to go down a boat ramp and into the lake.

“I just kind of saw something going down and I said ‘That’s not a boat going into the lake – that’s a car,” said Frances Dion, who lives near the lake. “It just kind of rolled slowly into the lake and drifted off.”

Meanwhile, Guerrero was birdwatching nearby. He said he had seen a woman driving the Jeep and had to make sure she was okay.

“The nose of the Jeep was going down and that’s when I kind of walked into the water,” he said.

According to Guerrero, the woman inside of the car was more concerned with him getting wet than her own safety. But he said despite the frigid water, he knew he had to help her.

“I don’t know how deep that lake is, so I told her ‘I’m not leaving until you come out of the car, come to shore'” he said. “And she eventually jumped out and I met her halfway.”

Guerrero said he helped the woman to shore as Bridgewater police and firefighters arrived as her vehicle stood partially submerged.

“It was just slowly, slowly sinking – the lake’s not that deep, it’s really not, so it wouldn’t have gone too far,” said Savannah Powers, who saw the scene.

A towing company brought out a hook, cable and chain to pull it from the water, with officials estimating it likely suffered significant water damage.

“The water damage is not good for it – even though it’s fresh water, it gets into all of the wires and stuff inside the car,” said tow truck driver Ben Ellis. “There was a lot of water in there.”

Police say the driver was later brought to the hospital to get checked out.

