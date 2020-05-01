Good Samaritan donates $3,000 to cover grocery costs for seniors shopping at Townsend Hannafords

TOWNSEND, MASS. (WHDH) - Shoppers at the Townsend Hannaford’s were greeted with a special surprise Friday when a good Samaritan donated $3,000 to pay for their groceries.

About 60 seniors and high-risk individuals were the beneficiaries of the donation and some of them chose to pay the generosity forward by buying gift cards for future shoppers to use at the register.

“This is a small community and this gesture put a smile on so many faces during a difficult time. We thank the donor for this act of kindness and encourage others to follow their lead by showing appreciation for others whenever possible,” Hannaford Supermarkets Director of Operations Dave DeJohn said.

