(WHDH)–A good Samaritan stopped to assist a man on a fishing trip after he went into anaphylactic shock in Pennsylvania earlier this week.

Chris Duka was on the water fishing with his friend when he began to suffer an allergic reaction. Realizing his EpiPen was 16 miles away in his truck, Duka and his friend quickly paddled back to shore.

As they pulled up to shore, a good Samaritan saw what was happening and took Duka to his EpiPen and then to the hospital.

“[I’m] thankful to be here, thankful for the people around me, and thankful for all the good people out in the world that you don’t hear about today,” Duka said.

Duka’s friend Austin Akins, who had been fishing with him at the time of the allergic reaction, says he believes this is a learning lesson that Duka should always carry his EpiPen with him.

The two friends were back out fishing this week to celebrate Duka’s 25th birthday.

