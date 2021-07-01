HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A grandmother from Hull stopped to assist a woman and two children after the car they were riding in broke down in Hingham as temperatures hit 97 degrees on Wednesday, police said.

The good Samaritan was passing through Hingham when she spotted the family in need stuck on the side of the road, according to the Hingham Police Department.

“Kelly, a grandmother of 3 from Hull, stopped to help because she would want someone to help her,” the department wrote in a tweet.

Police noted that Kelly drove the woman and children to their homes in Quincy.

We saw the kindness of a stranger yesterday during a 97 degree heatwave. A car broke down in the road with 2 children inside. Kelly, a grandmother of 3 from Hull, stopped to help because she would want someone to help her. She even drove them to their homes in Quincy. #Kindness pic.twitter.com/ZywUrEYtW4 — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) July 1, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)