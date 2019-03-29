Good samaritan finds memorabilia, reunites with family

A woman who was out for a walk stumbled across a bag of memories and contacted police to try to reunite them with their owners.

Perrin Terry came across a trash bag containing photo albums, school work and other memorabilia that a parent would normally save while taking a walk Friday, according to state police.

Terry told troopers at the State Police Russell Barracks what she found and they were able to locate the owners of the lost items in New London, Connecticut.

They say the family was very excited to get the items back, as they could not be replaced.

Officers thanked Terry who “saw something, investigated and said something.”

