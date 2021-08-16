(WHDH) — A good Samaritan recently found $1.3 million worth of cocaine washed up on a beach and promptly turned it in to the authorities, officials said.

The cocaine was found along the shore in the Florida Keys over the weekend, according to the United States Border Patrol.

Border Patrol officials say the person found a black package containing 65 pounds of the drug.

There were no additional details available.

Over the weekend, a Good Samaritan discovered 1.3 million dollars worth of cocaine washed-up along the shoreline in the Florida Keys. The large black package contained 65 lbs. of cocaine & was turned over to #BorderPatrol custody.

#breakingnews #mondaymorning #florida @mcsonews pic.twitter.com/EyCrXuySxA — Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin (@USBPChiefMIP) August 16, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)