Good Samaritan helps man run over by truck in Winthrop

WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - A 61-year-old man is recovering after getting hit by his own van in a CVS parking lot in Winthrop.

Joe Bitopoulos, the good Samaritan who helped the victim, said he did not think the victim would survive.

“I thought he was going to die right there,” Bitopoulos said. “When I saw that amount of blood—like I said, I have no medical practice, but you only have so much.”

Bitopoulos was walking in the parking lot when the victim was run over after getting out of his vehicle.

“I looked down and just saw blood everywhere,” Bitopoulos said. “First I froze, then just jumped in, took off my belt, did the tourniquet, kind of cussed and yelled at some ladies to call 911 and get first aid stuff from CVS.”

Winthrop police and firefighters rushed to the scene and transported the victim to Massachusetts General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Fortunately, my union—IBEW 22— 22 trains us for safety like this, so it was kind of just reacting to the training they give us through work, and we just did what we did.”

Bitopoulos said he’s glad those nearby were also able to help.

“It was a team effort, it wasn’t just me,” Bitpoulos said. “I’m just glad he’s alive.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)