WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A good Samaritan helped rescue an owl that got hit by a car in Westborough on Sunday evening.

An officer conducting radar on Upton Road was approached by a man who said that he had just seen an owl get hit by a vehicle, according to Westborough police.

The man had captured the owl and placed it in his car so that it wouldn’t continue to get injured.

He asked the officer for assistance in getting the owl to a local veterinarian.

The officer contacted the town’s Animal Control Officer and together they escorted the man and the owl to Tufts Veterinary Clinic.

