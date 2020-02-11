FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A good Samaritan was hit while trying to help people involved in a car crash near the scene of a vehicle fire on Interstate 95 northbound Monday.

A man stopped near exit 8 near the Foxborough/Mansfield line to check on the occupants of two cars involved in a rear-end collision when a third vehicle crashed into one of the cars, state police said.

The impact knocked the good Samaritan, who had been standing next to the driver’s side window of one of the vehicles involved in the crash, to the ground.

Troopers had been in the area of the crash because of a nearby car fire.

There were no serious injuries reported.

