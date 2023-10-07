BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials say Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton is fully operational again after a major power outage.

The Brockton Emergency Management Agency (BEMA) announced the update Sunday morning, nearly 24 hours after emergency crews were first called to Good Samaritan for what the hospital said was an outage caused by a plumbing issue that impacted an electrical room.

The power remained out for the evening in some areas of the hospital, but there was no flooding in patient areas and the hospital was not evacuated.

“To maintain public safety, which is always our first priority, a limited number of patients have been moved to our sister hospitals to ensure continuity of care,” the hospital wrote. “Due to this internal issue, our emergency department has gone on Code Black, which is the diversion of ambulances to other facilities but remains open to patients walking in for care.”

8am UPDATE: Good Sam Hospital is fully operational. — BEMA (@Brockton_EMA) October 8, 2023

