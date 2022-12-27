SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Springfield are recognizing a Good Samaritan who stepped in and helped restrain a suspect who managed to grab an officer’s gun and fire it.

Officials with the Springfield Police Department said it was around 12:25 p.m. on Tuesday when officers were called to Armory Street for a reported armed robbery.

During the incident, authorities said the suspect allegedly pulled a knife at a Metro PCS store and stole an “undisclosed amount of cash” from the register before fleeing.

After a description of the suspect was given, an officer later spotted him a few blocks away on Chapin Terrace. Giving chase, both the suspect and officer “ended up in a violent struggle,” according to a press release from Springfield PD.

At that point, officials said a Good Samaritan driving by stopped and jumped out of their vehicle to help restrain the suspect, who managed to get access to the officer’s firearm.

“During the struggle the suspect was able to grab ahold of the officer’s service pistol and fired the gun, shooting his own finger in the process,” the press release stated. “Additional officers arrived and the suspect was placed under arrest and taken to Baystate.”

Police later identified the suspect as Joseph Gonzalez, 41. The Springfield resident is now facing multiple charges as the incident remains under investigation.

