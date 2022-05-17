PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A good Samaritan is being credited with bringing four people to safety Tuesday when their boat sank off of Provincetown.

The Coast Guard watchstanders received a panicked mayday call from a 34-foot fishing vessel that was sinking about two miles off the coast of Race Point, according to a post on their Twitter page.

No injuries were reported.

Crews are working to tow the boat to shore. So far, the cause remains unclear.

