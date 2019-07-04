Good Samaritan recalls Worcester restaurant attack that left woman dead

CANTERBURY, C.T. (WHDH) - A Connecticut man who sprang into action when a woman was being fatally stabbed at Worcester restaurant on Wednesday says he was just trying to help out before the attacker turned the knife on him.

Allen Corson Jr., of Canterbury, said he heard screaming inside O’Conner’s restaurant in Worcester and that prompted him to run towards the area where a woman was being attacked by her ex-boyfriend, 28-year-old Carlos Asencio, of Derry, New Hampshire, Wednesday night.

“I rushed around a corner and I saw a woman and she was doubled over,” Corson said. “There was a man who was standing behind her and he was kind of on top of her.”

Corson said he was not the only one to try and intervene.

“There was one guy who’s standing behind him and there was a guy who was standing behind me and at the same time I’m holding him and trying to push him to the ground.”

Police say the woman, whose identity has not been released, was stabbed several times by Asencio just before 8 p.m. that night.

“He had a knife in either hand. So it was as we were lowering him I feel is when he caught me with one of his knives,” Corson said.

Corson was cut but is going to be OK.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police took Asencio into custody and investigators say he was already wanted in connection to a home invasion in Ayer that took place earlier this year and involved the same victim.

Related: NH man accused of fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend, injuring good Samaritan at Worcester restaurant

Asencio is now facing even more charges, including murder.

“I wish it didn’t happen,” Corson said. “I wish there weren’t violent people out there looking to harm other people. I wish that wasn’t the case.”

The owners of O’Conners released a statement expressing their condolences to the family of the victim and their gratitude towards their patrons who stepped up to try and save a life.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)